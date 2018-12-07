New PUBG winter map, Vikendi, revealed at Game Awards 2018

CNET screenshot

Just in time for Fortnite's own winter event to debut, PlayUnknown's Battlegrounds is kicking off its own winter celebration with a new map that's available tonight on PC test servers, and on Xbox One and PS4 in January.

The 2018 Game Awards reveal only offered a fleeting glimpse at what the Vikendi map looks like, but Vikendi is confirmed to pit two teams of six against each other, with players leaving trackable footprints in the snow and a snowmobile added to the game's repertoire of vehicles.

PUBG is currently available on PC and Xbox One, with the PS4 version making its debut Friday.

