New PlayStation VR bundles start you out with two games

Sony

Still haven't pulled the trigger on getting virtual reality for your PlayStation 4? This may be a good chance.

Sony announced two new PSVR bundles on Wednesday. Both bundles come with two VR games, giving you the opportunity to become even more immersed in VR.

We've seen other good deals on PSVR bundles in the past, but they usually include only one game, not two.

The first bundle consists of:

Creed: Rise to Glory and Superhot VR games



The PSVR system

A Playstation Camera

Demo Disc 2.0

Two PlayStation Move controllers

The second bundle gets you:

Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Moss games



The PSVR system

A Playstation Camera

Demo Disc 2.0

The Creed bundle will be released on Sept. 25 in the US and Canada for $350 USD / $450 CAD, while the Astro Bot bundle comes out Oct. 2 for $300 USD / $380 CAD. Although the Astro Bot bundle is cheaper, it doesn't include the Move controllers.

No word on whether the bundles will be available outside of the US and Canada -- Sony didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, Sony announced that it has sold over 3 million PSVR systems. But with over 82 million PS4 consoles sold, a lot of PlayStation gamers have yet to hop on the virtual reality bandwagon.