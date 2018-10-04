New Nintendo Switch may arrive in 2019, report says

Hard on the heels of Nintendo's rollout of its Switch Online subscription program for its Nintendo Switch portable game console, news emerges that the company may be planning an updated version as early as the summer of 2019, just over two years on from the device's launch.

That's according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, which claims that some "suppliers and others with direct knowledge of the plan" passed on the information.

The article speculates that one component ripe for upgrade is the screen, which isn't as bright or contrasty as the phone screens we've become accustomed to, and harder to see in bright sunlight.

While Switch hardware may not be flying off the shelves the way it used to, new games keep coming. Just this week three new NES ports arrived for Switch Online.

Nintendo's not the only console maker looking at updates. At E3 2018, Microsoft announced its plans for a next-generation Xbox, which the rumor mill has targeted for 2020.

Nintendo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.