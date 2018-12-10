CNET también está disponible en español.

New Netflix Stranger Things season 3 teaser reveals episode titles

"In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues." Get more clues as to what's in store for your favorite Upside Down kids in 2019.

More retro adventures await in 2019 when Stranger Things officially returns with season 3 on Netflix

A new teaser trailer dropped on Sunday, with not only confirmation that the new season debuts next year, but also a listing of all the episode names. 

The episodes include "Suzie, Do You Copy?," "The Mall Rats," "The Case of the Missing Lifeguard," "The Sauna Test," "The Source," "The Birthday," "The Bite" and "The Battle of Starcourt."

The Stranger Things cast for season 3 includes Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery, with newcomers Jake Busey and Cary Elwes.

We already know romance has bloomed between characters Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown), as well as between Max (Sadie Sink) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), but it will be interesting to see what fans will speculate from these cryptic episode titles.

Looking for more info on Stranger Things season 3? Check out our guide here.

