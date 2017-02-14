New Nest software helps its security cams see more

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Enlarge Image Nest

Nest today launched an app update to improve the way its Nest Cam Indoor and Outdoor security camera customers receive alerts.

If any of your Nest Cams face a door, the app is supposed to recognize it automatically and set an activity zone. From there, the camera is supposed to send an alert when it detects motion. Nest says its camera's sensors and smart learning algorithms make the automatic door detection feature possible.

Activity zones are an existing Nest Aware feature, but subscribers previously had to create them manually. Door detection offers a new level of automation, although it's still limited to Nest Aware customers.

Nest Aware is Nest's optional fee-based continuous cloud video recording service. It's available on a month-to-month, contract-free basis for $10 per month or $100 per year for 10 days storage, or $30 per month and $300 per year for 30 days of storage.

Nest's new door-detection feature launched today and will be released to customers over the next few weeks. Aware subscribers running Android 7 or iOS 10 should also be able to view animated excerpts of Nest Cam video clips without opening the app.

Also, if Nest's Protect smoke and carbon monoxide detector alerts you to a potential problem, your Nest Cams should automatically send you live video. Nest's app and products are now fluent in Spanish, German and Italian, too.