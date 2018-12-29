2018 was rough, I think we can all admit that, even with Gritty to help ease the pain. Here to help you forget that and look ahead to the next upcoming dumpster fire year is every big trailer for all the movies we're excited about in 2019. Trailers can promise greatness and are now, more than ever, a part of the hype machine. No studio does it better than Marvel, as we all collectively learned this year as fans waited and waited and waited for the Avengers 4 trailer (and name).

And so, to continue the hype train(s), and maybe help wash away the tears of 2018, this is literally just every trailer you should watch from Captain Marvel and Glass to Toy Story 4 and Us (in order by release date, not by how excited you should be for them).

Note that there are some big-name films missing from this list (like Joker, Star Wars 9 or the It sequel) because, duh, they don't have trailers yet. If they are released soon, I might update this list.

Glass, Jan. 18

The M. Night Shyamalan movie is the third in a surprise trilogy of 2000's Unbreakable starring Bruce Willis, and 2017's Split starring James McAvoy as Kevin Wendell Crumb and his 20+ personalities.

Glass stars Samuel L. Jackson in a reprise of his role as Elijah Price, aka Mr. Glass, a villainous personality from the first film who seems hellbent on not just escaping, but proving his power. Also joining the cast is Sarah Paulson as Dr. Ellie Staple who is, it seems, treating the three men at an asylum.

Shyamalan said in a recent interview with Den of Geek that the movie is pretty meta: "It feels like we're somewhat commenting on the 18 years that has come before us."

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Feb. 8

Arriving almost five years to the day after the first film, Emmet Brickowski (voiced by Chris Pratt) is back at it again. It being "endless optimism in the face of certain death." The Second Part looks to carry on the humor and wild characters, but this time in space.

This time Bricksburg looks like a Mad Max-style dystopia and is invaded by Duplo aliens from space who capture Wyldstyle (voiced by Elizabeth Banks), forcing Emmet to chase them through space after her.

Cold Pursuit, Feb. 8

Look, it's my list and no one said it was going to be limited to a certain genre. Liam Neeson in anything makes for a perfect winter lull movie and Cold Pursuit will be no different. Neeson plays Nels Coxman, whose son meets a mysterious end and he must bring those responsible to justice. Cold Pursuit also stars Laura Dern and Emmy Rossum.

Is "Liam Neeson" a genre yet?

Alita: Battle Angel, Feb. 14

Off a screenplay from James Cameron comes director Robert Rodriguez's take on Yukito Kishiro's 1990 manga Gunnm about the cyberpunk story of a cyborg girl. Alita (Rosa Salazar with some "enhanced" eyes) is found in a scrap heap and completely rebuilt by Dr. Dyson Ido (played by Christoph Waltz). She probably goes on to save her friends and family, and set things up nicely for a sequel -- I'm just guessing.

Climax, March 1

An artsy horror thriller from French filmmaker Gaspar Noe, Climax looks to be one of the strangest films of next spring. A troupe of dancers seemingly go crazy one night after rehearsals and this is the aftermath. Sofia Boutella (The Mummy) leads the A24 film.

Captain Marvel, March 8

The most anticipated movie of 2019 according to IMDb, and set to debut on International Women's Day, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gets its first female-led superhero film over a decade after its beginnings. Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, is the most powerful superhero in the Marvel galaxy (at least according to Marvel president Kevin Feige), and we're on pins and needles waiting to see how she'll play into the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Brie Larson has the starring role.

We do know that Captain Marvel takes place in the '90s, and tells the story of how a two-eyed Nick Fury and a much-younger Agent Coulson team up with a super-powered noble warrior hero who fell from above. Captain Marvel will battle shape-shifting Skrulls and personal demons in the new film, and Kree warrior Ronan (first seen in Guardians of the Galaxy, played by Lee Pace) will... somehow play into her origin story.

Here's hoping her solo outing extends to the present and gives us a reason for that beeper Fury pulls out at the end of Infinity War, so we can also see how she saves Stark and Co. less than two months later.

Us, March 15

Jordan Peele's next theatrical thriller, Us, looks even creepier than 2017's Get Out -- and that's saying something. Black Panther stars Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong'o play a married couple visiting the seaside for a break with their two young children when suddenly things take a turn.

Up against monsters called The Tethered, the tagline for Us perhaps gives some insight into what the family will need to do: Watch yourself.

Dumbo, March 29

Genuinely don't know what to say about this Tim Burton live-action Disney film. It stars Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Colin Farrell and Michael Keaton (among a lot of others), but Dumbo never did it for me as a kid. Here's hoping this version is more Burton than expected.

Shazam, April 5

After the box office wins of Aquaman, another colorful hero joins DC's Extended Universe onscreen. Shazam stars Zachary Levi as the super-powered version of teen Billy Batson (played by Asher Angel), a 14-year-old foster child who comes into possession of said powers when a wizard (Djimon Hounsou) chooses to bequeath them to him.

Pet Sematary, April 5

The next Stephen King classic to return to screens, Pet Sematary stars Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz as the parents who bury a beloved pet.

Hellboy, April 12

David Harbour gets thicc, saves the planet (I assume), and gets a fire crown. (Not a 🔥crown, a legit crown of fire.)

Hellboy also stars Milla Jovovich as the Blood Queen and Ian McShane as Professor "Broom" Bruttenholm -- but be honest: You're really here for those horns.

Avengers: Endgame, April 26

We waited for what felt like an eternity for the Avengers 4 trailer and name, only to get a brief look at about six characters and we were left with just more questions. The trailer dropped over a year after Infinity War's trailer, a fact that kept fans in a frenzy trying to anticipate the release date (for the trailer!).

When it did arrive, the trailer drop also brought with it a cryptic title that raised *even more* questions for fans; some mixed emotions over the loss of Cap's beard; the reappearances of a tiny man and one we haven't seen in years; as well as new time travel ideas and a theory that Stark might be Rescue'd shortly.

Detective Pikachu, May 10

Did Ryan Reynolds sell his soul to a crossroad demon for success? Because I truly think he can do no wrong right now. Even though this movie looks like pure nightmare fuel, with Reynolds voicing adorable Detective Pikachu, I'm still going to see it.

Aladdin, May 24

Director Guy Ritchie's live-action take on the classic already faces an uphill battle after fans' first look at Will Smith as the Genie was ~gasp~ not blue. TV actor Mena Massoud plays the titular street urchin, and Naomi Scott plays his love interest, Princess Jasmine.

Brightburn, May 24

From producer James Gunn comes this creepy superhero tale that asks: what if an alien child came to Earth not to save it, but to command it? Starring Elizabeth Banks as the mother of the kid, Brightburn's trailer looks like a superhero horror film.

Godzilla: King of Monsters, May 31

RAWWWWWWWWRRR! That's right, the next entry in the MonsterVerse (after 2014's Godzilla and 2017's Kong: Skull Island) sees Godzilla return while introducing Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah. And among the monsters, the movie also sees Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things' Eleven) make her film debut.

Dark Phoenix, June 7

The latest X-Men installment has been pushed back more times than many can remember, and yet now it feels like it will finally see the light of day. After the underwhelming X-Men: Apocalypse messed with the continuity a bit, Dark Phoenix seemed to be shelved indefinitely despite being headlined by Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner (who plays Sansa Stark). The movie features a look at the "evil" side of Jean Grey and will give rise to a new cast of characters in what many assume is/was meant to be a reboot of the X-Men franchise.

Men in Black International, June 14

The one where Valkyrie and Thor enter an alternate universe and battle aliens on earth.

Or, Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth battle aliens in an alternate universe. Either way: You should be on board for this one. (Or at least watch the trailer for the meta fan service moments, plus the Thor callout at the end.)

Toy Story 4, June 21

It's a technically just a teaser for next summer's Pixar film, but it's so darn cute I felt obliged to include it just so I could mention Toy Story 4 -- especially since it introduces a new character and gives us a chance to mention Keanu Reeves. And after you watch the teaser trailer, go check out the adorable "trailer reaction" featuring the voice talents of Key and Peele.

The Lion King, July 19

Does anyone else worry that these live-action remakes have gotten out of hand? I appreciate the nostalgia factor as much as other millennials, but can't we move on to more original stories yet?

In any case, this Lion King features an impressive cast of voice actors that includes Donald Glover as Simba, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Queen Bey as Nala, and, best of all, James Earl Jones reprising his iconic role as Mufasa.

Artemis Fowl, Aug. 9

Based on the popular children's book by Eoin Colfer, the movie follows a 12-year-old high-tech criminal (played by newcomer Ferdia Shaw) as he kidnaps fairies and tortures them for information on his father's disappearance. Or... wait, that seems dark for a kid's book, is that right? Directed by Kenneth Branagh (Thor), this wicked-sounding movie also stars Judi Dench and Josh Gad, with Lara McDonnell as Captain Holly Short.

