New Moto Mod goes after the Nintendo Switch

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Moto announced five new snap-on Mod accessories today for its Moto Z family of phones, making good on its promise to release at least 12 new Mods in 2017. The company is actively wooing developers to help create its ecosystem of Mods.

1. Game pad

The most aggressive new Mod takes on the Nintendo Switch, a portable gaming console that you can also play at home. A snap-on rig for the Moto Z has four speakers and gaming controls and comes preloaded with games. It would likely cost a lot less than the Switch.

2. Power Pack

Available in March, it'll come in a variety of colors.

3. Charging adaptor

This small adapter slaps onto the back of any Mod to charge it.

4. Wireless charger

A glass design adds wireless charging to any Moto Z phone.

5. Turbo charger

A portable charger, it'll give your Moto Z battery 8 hours more juice in 15 minutes.

7 More concepts besides

Moto also showed off a handful of concept designs that we may one day see:

Photo printer

Add ons that transform the phone into a kind of Lego Mindstorms robot

Mod that lets you add multiple SIM cards

Tablet with speakers (like this)

Interactive LED cover with custom animations

VR headset

Mod tower to store and charge multiple Mods

Amazon has separately revealed that it's working on a Mod that will bring Alexa support to the Z line.