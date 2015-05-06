New Millennium Falcon drone is a bigger, better hunk of junk

French maker Olivier C is back with another one of his amazing "Star Wars" drones, and this time he's showing off a bigger and even better version of his first build, the Millennium Falcon.

Dubbed the Millennium Falcon Mark II, the new Falcon is larger than the original version and the build is a bit more detailed as well. For example, things like the antenna and gun turrets pop a little more on this build, making the drone Falcon look more like the movie version of the Falcon than Olivier's Mark I. Of course, the drone Millennium Falcon can't really smuggle anything -- the casing needs to make room for those pesky drone propellers -- but the drone looks fast enough to do the Kessel Run in less than 12 Parsecs.

Check out the new Falcon drone in action in the video above, and you'll see that not only does she look like much but she's also got it where it counts, kid.