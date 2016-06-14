New Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer will take your breath away

Now Playing: Watch this: Nintendo introduces The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the...

"Open your eyes." A woman's breathy voice (is it Zelda herself?) echoes over the opening for the visually luxurious trailer for the next installment in Nintendo's Legend of Zelda game series. Nintendo unveiled the Breath of the Wild footage on Tuesday at the E3 2016 gaming conference. There's a painterly quality to the game's look, though hero Link still climbs walls like a goofball.

There's not a lot to go on plot-wise here, but we do see plenty of open-world action with Link riding his trusty steed Epona, chopping down a tree to make a bridge, hunting a boar, setting fire to some grass and doing a bit of cooking. There's also the very satisfying scene of squishing his enemies with a rolling boulder.

The lovely visuals extend to combat sequences where Link displays some "Matrix"-style bullet-time fighting skills and explosions bloom like flowers. The trailer wraps up with an enigmatic zoom-in on the series' iconic Master Sword buried in a stone like an Arthurian legend.

Could this be the game that convinces Wii U holdouts to invest in the gaming system? The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is set to come out for Wii U and NX in 2017.

