New LA Chargers logo shredded on social media

Ouch!

As the NFL's Chargers unveiled its new logo on Twitter shortly after making its relocation to Los Angeles official Thursday, it was immediately crucified by fans and media types alike.

The logo, which looks like an electrified version of baseball's LA Dodgers famous 'LA' logo, became a top trend on the social network. Here's why:

There's this one by Yahoo Sports NFL writer Jay Busbee:

And how about this from former Charger and sports talk show host Nick Hardwick:

Which seemingly (and quickly) prompted this:

This one's quite colorful:

Finally,