New Jersey just legalized sports betting.

EA Sports

Online gambling just got the green light in New Jersey.

On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill legalizing sports betting in the Garden State, a move that opens up the prospects of online sports betting pools.

"This is the right move for New Jersey," Murphy said in a release. "It means that our casinos in Atlantic City and our racetracks throughout our state can attract new business and new fans, boosting their own longterm financial prospects."

New Jersey's move follows a Supreme Court ruling last month that found individual states should decide whether sports should be legal. That's opened the door for online sports fantasy sites, such as DraftKings, to partner with local casinos.

DraftKings has already agreed to offer sports betting through the Atlantic City casino, according to ESPN.

DraftKings didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The New Jersey bill, which needs to be ratified on Wednesday, allows licensed casinos or racetracks to accept bets at a sports wagering lounge on its premises, according to the release. Those businesses will also be allowed to operate an online sports pool 30 days after the bill takes effect.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.

Blockchain Decoded: CNET looks at the tech powering bitcoin -- and soon, too, a myriad of services that will change your life.