JBL's Reflect series sport headphone line has added two new modes for 2018: The Reflect Mini 2, a lightweight, in-ear wireless headphone, and the Reflect Contour 2, an in-ear wireless headphone with an over-the-ear hook.

They're scheduled to ship this spring for $100 each, with no word yet on international pricing.

Both models IPX5 are sweatproof and have reflective cables as a safety feature for nighttime joggers. They deliver up to 10 hours of playback time at moderate volume levels and have a built-in microphone for making calls.

The JBL Reflect Mini 2 will be available in Black, Lime Green, Teal and Blue. Color options for the JBL Contour 2 include Black, Lime Green, White and Blue.

I'll let you know how the sound and fit as soon as I get my hands on review units.

Here are the Reflect Mini 2's key features, according to JBL:

5.8mm driver



10-hour battery life with Speed Charge

Bluetooth connectivity

3-button remote with microphone to easily control music and calls

Ergonomic ear-tips and enhancers in interchangeable sizes for a personalized fit

IPX5 sweat proof

Lightweight aluminum construction

Reflective cable for visibility at night

$100

