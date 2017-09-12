iPhone X, iPhone 8, Apple TV 4K and all Apple just announced

Another year, another iPhone. Maybe it's getting to be a little ho-hum, but this is also the event that determines a lot of peoples' phone-buying plans for the next 12 months. And then there's the big device that's been languishing for a while, the Apple TV, and the biggest fish in a small pond, the Apple Watch.

Oh, and the fly-around video that Apple started with shows that the Steve Jobs Theater looks like a big Apple store, complete with tourists -- sorry, journalists -- taking video and pictures of it. And then a nice two-minute Steve Jobs tribute, a hurricane relief pitch and an update on Apple's "town squares" (aka stores), and the opening of one in Chicago on October 20.

Though Apple treats the operating-system updates as news, iOS 11, MacOS High Sierra and WatchOS 4 were unveiled at the company's World Wide Developer Conference in June, and we've been covering them extensively -- iOS, MacOS, WatchOS -- since then.

Here's what you missed.

iPhone X

The long-rumored new iPhone flagship is a real thing, the iPhone X.

Please call it the iPhone Ten



Six-core A11 Bionic chip with support for Metal 2 API acceleration and a custom image-signal processor for photography. Plus it's tuned for AR.

Edge-to-edge display, glass on front and back and the controversial notch

Space Gray and Silver

Super Retina Display, 5.8-inch OLED, 2,436x1,125 resolution. 2.7 million pixels. That's a pixel pitch of 458ppi. It supports HDR (both Dolby Vision and HDR10)

Buh-bye, Home button

It's all swiping -- swipe up for home, for example

Face ID Apple Pay and apps.

Apple Pay and apps. Now you can create animated poop emoji's for iMessage with the new Animoji and its face tracking.

But wait! There's more!

New 12MP camera sensor

Dual cameras with OIS in both

Additional features. Portrait Lighting, with preset choices you swipe through



A new custom video encoder with improved performance and motion prediction

1080/240p for slow-mo

New selfie camera with Portrait Mode and Portrait Lighting

Qi wireless charging via the glass back; Apple will sell Belkin and Mophie charging pads in their stores

Battery life claims of two hours more than iPhone 7

Support for latest technologies, like Bluetooth 5, LTE Advanced

Starts at $1,000 for 64GB, shipping November 3. How to preorder.

Also, AirPower -- Apple's charging mat (a fork of Qi) that will allow you to charge your AirPods and iPhone as well. Slated for 2018.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

These updates to the 7 series look like more than just a typical "S" update. Here's what's new in the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus:

Glass back, new gold finish and steel and aluminum construction

Louder speakers

True Tone Retina displays with 3D Touch

Same A11 Bionic chip as iPhone X

The 8 Plus has the same camera system as the iPhone X; the iPhone 8 is a single-camera version.

Qi wireless charging



iOS ships September 22, available September 29. Prices start at $700 and $800. How to preorder.

Apple TV 4K

Here one of the biggest updates is baked into the name! The highlights of Apple TV 4K:

4K support, natch

HDR support: It supports both of the current industry standards, supporting Dolby Vision and HDR10

A10X Fusion chip (same as iPad Pro)

In addition to iTunes, working with Netflix, Amazon for 4K content

Free upgrade of movies you own in HD to 4K

Live sports and news

New app for TV, iPhone and iPad

A new That Game Company game

Will cost $179, shipping on September 22. Here's how to get it.

Apple Watch Series 3



It's the top watch in the world and people love it. Cut to video proving it. But from a "what's new" perspective, here are the highlights of the new Watch Series 3:

The big deal here is LTE support, so you can use it as your phone (sharing a number with your phone) and stream Apple music without your iPhone



Updated dual-core processor for better performance

W2 wireless chip for faster Wi-Fi

Barometric sensor

An integrated SIM

Display is the antenna

Swimproof

Will cost $399 with cell, $329 without, new starting price of $249

Also,

An Apple heart study using Apple Watch data in conjunction with Stanford Medicine

WatchOS 4 available September 19





