New iPhone XS, iPhone XR names and colors reportedly confirmed by Apple website leak

Apple

A leak reportedly confirmed rumors about the new iPhone XS, XS Max and XR names ahead of Apple's Wednesday event.

The company's product sitemap -- a file that lists URLs of a website -- includes the two rumored OLED phones, the XS and XS Max, and the cheaper LCD option, the XR, according to Allthings.how.

The new iPhone XS and XS Max names have now been officially confirmed by Apple during its iPhone event. The phones have a new redesigned Apple 12 Bionic CPU and GPU, exclusive to iPhone XS and XS Max.

The link to the sitemap file has since been taken down. Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The sitemap also reveals that expected iPhone XR will be available in six colors: black, white, red, yellow, coral and blue, 9to5Mac reported, in addition to confirming the rumored 6.1-inch display and three storage options; 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB.

Another report from 9to5Mac says the sitemap file reveals that the new Apple Watch models will available in 40 mm and 44 mm sizes, with space gray, silver, and gold aluminum color options.

In any case, the official announcement is just hours away -- it begins at 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT, but you can watch CNET's livestream coverage of the announcement from 12 p.m. ET, 9 a.m. PT and 5 p.m. UK time. The same show will also be available on Facebook Live, YouTube and Periscope, if those are your platforms of choice.

CNET also has a team on the ground in Cupertino, and they'll be bringing all you the latest news and hands-on impressions as and when we get them. Apple's site went down this morning, ahead of the event.