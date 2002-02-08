New hard drive for PowerBooks released

Trans announced the release Thursday of a 60GB hard drive for Apple PowerBook laptop computers. The drive runs at speeds of 5,400 rpm and includes power-saving and shock-proofing technology.
The standard internal drive sells for $479, while an external version that connects via the PowerBook's FireWire port goes for $579.
