iOS users can now explore the world using the new version of Google Earth, the company announced today.

The latest edition of Google's interactive map of the globe includes Voyager, a section that features interactive stories about popular destinations. It has multi-day itineraries for 17 cities and more than 140 stories in eight languages. The latest Google Earth also features "Knowledge Cards" with facts about the places you're exploring and "Postcards," which lets you send still pictures of the places you find in Google Earth.

Google first debuted the new Google Earth on the web and Android in April.