New Gartner exec leaves post

Just three months after moving to Gartner from rival IDG World Expo, trade show executive Charlie Greco is leaving his new post as head of Gartner's events business. Greco, who joined Gartner in February, said a mixture of family concerns and cultural differences prompted his decision to leave.

Greco, who engineered the return of Macworld Expo to Boston from New York just before leaving IDG, plans to return to Boston and launch his own trade show consulting business.