'Game of Thrones' season 7 poster teases with ice and fire

Where there's fire, there are dragons. And where there's snow, there are White Walkers. At least that's what the new "Game of Thrones" teaser poster for season 7 implies.

HBO debuted the poster in Austin, Texas, this week before the South by Southwest festival officially begins, Entertainment Weekly reported Wednesday.

The poster doesn't reveal much other than an impressive battle under extreme conditions.

Daenerys Targaryen's dragons could be down there somewhere. And probably White Walkers, the icy humanoids intent on killing everyone, are there too.

Need more glimpses of season 7? A few snippets pop up in the "What's coming to HBO in 2017" montage. HBO has yet to announce a premiere date for "GoT" other than sometime this summer.

