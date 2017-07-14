Simon Ridgway, BBC

Number 13: unlucky for some, but lucky for "Doctor Who" fans, who will meet the thirteenth Doctor this weekend.

This Sunday, 16 July, the BBC will reveal the actor who will replace Peter Capaldi as the star of the long-running British sci-fi show. Capaldi will pilot the Tardis for the last time in this year's Christmas special, after which the new star and new showrunner Chris Chibnall will take over the time-travelling adventure.

Current favourites with the bookies include Kris Marshall and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The announcement will follow the Wimbledon men's tennis final, which means the exact time isn't yet confirmed.