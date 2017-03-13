New 'Doctor Who' trailer: Cybermen! Daleks! Emoji robot!

"This is the gateway to everything that ever was, or can be."

So begins the new trailer for "Doctor Who."

Season 10 is the last season for showrunner Steven Moffat, and if the new trailer is any indication, it seems he's making sure fans get everything they want.

The trailer, posted Monday, shows the Doctor (Peter Capaldi) and his new companion Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie), as well as returning characters Missy (Michelle Gomez) and Nardole (Matt Lucas) holding the Fourth Doctor's sonic screwdriver.

There are interesting shoutouts to the original-but-still-creepy 1960s Cybermen, as well as quick shots of a cute robot buddy that speaks in emoji; Mars; 1814 London; a giant eyeball; and of course, Daleks. Though one might be a human Dalek.

Since this is Capaldi's last season as the Doctor, it could mean fans get hints at how he might exit and regenerate into another actor to fill the Tardis.