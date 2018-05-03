New DC Universe streaming service drags up Swamp Thing

A new streaming service from DC and Warner Bros will be called DC Universe, and it'll be the place to see a new Swamp Thing TV show.
The planned Netflix-style digital streaming service doesn't have a launch date yet, but we do know that it'll include new animated shows focusing on Harley Quinn and the Young Justice: Outsiders team of junior superheroes. Continuing the youthful theme, it'll also be the home of a live action Titans show uniting junior characters like Batman's sidekick Robin.
James Wan, director of DC's forthcoming Aquaman movie, will produce the live action Swamp Thing show. Created in 1971 by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, the plant-based tragic hero was previously the subject of two movies and a TV series in the 1980s and 90s.
DC's rival Marvel will also join Star Wars and other Disney-backed franchises on a dedicated streaming service when Disney launches its own Netflix rival.
