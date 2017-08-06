New Clash of Clans Builder drama will destroy you

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Clash of Clans/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

You are a builder.

Every day, you try to build relationships, build a career, build a life.

And every day -- at least, it seems this way -- someone comes along to get in your way, tell you you're building it wrong or even destroy all your work.

This is why just one look at the new "Clash of Clans" ad will likely make you see so much of yourself in it that you will shed tears all over your screen, as you screech: "This is me! The Builder is me!"

Here, you see, we have the Builder, a lifelong member of the "Clash of Clans" cast, create and construct, only to watch his art and his enterprise being driven into the dirt, as has happened so many times before.

He appears undeterred. He builds with a smile on his face. Yet each time a structure is complete, some garrulous oaf comes along to destroy it.

You'd think he'd be used to it by now. You are, aren't you?

This time it's different. By the end of the ad, the Builder has finally had enough.

He picks up his tool bag. He puts a "For Sale" sign outside his utterly destroyed house.

Even the sign gets destroyed by a malevolent being. And before even more loafing halfwits can destroy him, he leaps to safety.

We don't know where he's gone. We don't know if we'll ever see him again.

This ad has already enjoyed more than 20 million views on YouTube. I fancy many people respond to its spirit of despair.

As you surely know yourself, there comes a time when you have to say: "Basta!"

And you move to Hawaii, Lisbon or some other place where the civilization quotient is a little higher than where you are now.