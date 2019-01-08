New Captain Marvel teaser is all sass, Fury and explosions

Do you need more Captain Marvel in your life? Do you need grunge Carol Danvers in your life? Do you want entirely new footage from Marvel's next hotly-anticipated addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Or do you just want to see an old lady get smacked in the face, again?

Marvel Studios has got you, fam. It's Twitter account posted a special look, with a spattering of all new footage from the film. You can check it below.

That song that's playing: Connection by Elastica circa 1994, smack-dab in the middle of the time period we knew the film would be set it. What's more is we also get to see more playful chatter between Brie Larson's Danvers (slash VERS slash Marvel?) and Samuel L. Jackson's (young and two-eyed) version of Nick Fury and let me tell you, I am here for the back-and-forth sass.

If you just want to watch the new bits, it's mainly focused on the first 30 seconds and the last back and forth with Fury. But there's probably some Easter eggs in the rest of it that we haven't found yet, so better to just sit back for a minute and a half.

Captain Marvel releases in cinemas on March 8, International Women's Day.

