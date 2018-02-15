New bug crashes apps on Apple devices with an Indian character

CNET

A new bug on iOS devices causes apps to crash if this Indian character is displayed.

The Indian character in the Telugu language is shutting down iOS apps and preventing them from opening back up if it's displayed on them. This was first spotted by Mobile World, which noted that it's even worse if the symbol pops up as a notification.

In that scenario, the software running your home screen would crash, the Italian website reported. This currently affects devices running iOS 11.2.5, and has been fixed in the beta for Apple's next update.

The bug affects any app that can display characters, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Messages. In most scenarios, you have to uninstall and reinstall the app to get it to work again.

The issue also affects Macs and Apple Watches, Engadget reported. Apple did not respond to a request for comment.