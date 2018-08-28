New Assassin's Creed: Odyssey footage stars Medusa

Screenshot by CNET

It's been a big day for video game trailers.

It started of course, with the 40-plus minute look at Cyberpunk 2077's gameplay, then it continued with a look at the newly announced Streets of Rage 4.

Now we're getting a fresh look at the latest Assassin's Creed game.

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey should be excellent, but I've long had a theory about the Assassin's Creed series: They're always good when they're supposed to be bad, but bad when they're supposed to be good.

The first Assassin's Creed, for example. Supposed to be good, turned out bad.

Assassin's Creed II. We thought it might be bad, it turned out to be amazing.

Assassin's Creed III. We expected it to be great. Turned out to be bad.

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag. It looked silly, but turned out to be one of the best games in the series.

So yeah, who knows. Assassin's Creed Origins ended up being brilliant. So I'm expecting Odyssey to also be good. Which means it will probably be bad.

Jesus, I have no idea what I'm talking about. Just watch the trailer and make your own mind up.