New Aquaman extended trailer shows off classic costume

An extended video for Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa, hit on Friday, a day after director James Wan shared a poster and hinted "something" else was coming. Fans who perhaps were expecting only a short two-minute trailer were gifted more than twice that, as the new footage runs over five minutes.

And it's not all underwater -- a good portion is set in the Sahara Desert, as the hero who will be Aquaman (Momoa) and the red-headed Mera (Amber Heard) set off to find Atlantis. A drop of Aquaman's forehead sweat, it turns out, is the key to setting things in motion.

Then the two are off, on a journey to the mystical kingdom and Aquaman's inevitable battle with his half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson). And that's a battle with soldiers mounted on sea dragons (don't call them seahorses, they're too mean for that) and enormous sharks.

The new poster released on Thursday shows Aquaman clutching not a quindent, but a trident, believed to be the royal weapon that gives him control of the oceans. The colors of the outfit also hint at Aquaman's classic green and yellow costume. (If you're attending NYCC this weekend, you can also check out some of the movie's costumes at the DC booth.)

The movie's first trailer made a huge splash at San Diego Comic-Con in late July, and as of early October, it's been watched more than 40 million times.

In case you're unfamiliar with the swimming superhero: Momoa's Arthur Curry, also known as Aquaman, is half-Atlantean and half-human, and has superhuman strength and the ability to manipulate ocean tides. He can also swim at supersonic speed and famously can communicate with other aquatic life.

Aquaman opens Dec. 14 in the UK, Dec. 21 in the US and Dec. 26 in Australia.