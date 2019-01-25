New Apple iPads surface in EEC certification database

It looks like we'll be able to take a longtime resident, Apple's iPad Mini 4, off our endangered tech list for 2019; after three years and many rumors, new iPad model numbers have popped up in the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) database, including one that may be for an iPad Mini 5. The report lends credence to the growing rumors of inexpensive 7.9-inch and 10-inch models on the way.

MySmartPrice says model numbers A2123, A2124, A2153, A2154, A2133 and A2152 appeared in the Russian certification agency's database, where other as-yet-unannounced models have appeared in the past. Aside from those numbers, there are no other clues to exactly what the models are.

The most likely guesses are that the 7.9-inch Mini will receive refreshes so it can better run current and future versions of iOS 12, while the 10-inch models will have thinner bezels to fit a slightly larger display into the size of the current 9.7-inch model.

Earlier reports peg the Mini 5 for the first half of 2019 and the 10-inchers for the second half of the year.

Apple didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.