James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez are dropping the new trailer for their cyberpunk thriller Alita: Battle Angel today.

The trailer will be unveiled as part of a Q&A session broadcast live from San Diego with co-directors James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez, producer Jon Landau and star Rosa Salazar. The audience will be made up of attendees of geek-fest Comic Con, which also happened in San Diego over the past week.

Based on the manga series by Yukito Kishiro, the effects-heavy movie tells the story of Alita, a wide-eyed amnesiac cyborg on the run in a dystopian future city. It's set to be released in December 2018. Here's the first trailer, released last year and prompting lots of chat about the CG-enhanced anime eyes:

The Q&A is live on Facebook and YouTube at 4pm UK time, 8am PT or 11am ET.

Comic-Con 2018: We're headed to America's epic entertainment geekfest, and bringing you all the latest.