  • ​Nevada reveals personal data for medical marijuana sellers

​Nevada reveals personal data for medical marijuana sellers

The state has taken a website offline after a security researcher found 11,700 dispensary applications were available publicly.

Nevada state seal

Photo by NV.gov

Did you apply to sell medical marijuana in Nevada? The US state might have published a lot of your personal information online.

Nevada accidentally published 11,700 eight-page applications from those seeking to run medical marijuana dispensaries, CNET sister site ZDNet reported Wednesday. The data was available through the state's website.

Information in the applications made public included applicants' names, home addresses, weight, height, race, hair and eye color, and driver's license and Social Security numbers.

Security researcher Justin Shafer found the problem, and the Nevada Health and Human Services Department told ZDNet it took the website offline after its discovery. The department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

