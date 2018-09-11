Netflix's The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich takes a Twitter break

The Witcher

Another celebrity is taking a time-out from the trolls.

On Monday, Lauren Hissrich, the executive producer and showrunner of the upcoming Netflix TV series The Witcher, tweeted that "it's time for a Twitter hiatus" as she works on the show.

"The love here is amazing, and the hate is enlightening, like a real-life Trial of the Grasses," she tweeted, referring to a Witcher initiation ritual, "except I HAVE to read less and write more -- or we won't have a damn finale. Be back soon ... Be nice to each other, okay?"

This comes after a backlash regarding a purported casting call for The Witcher, which sought a woman of color to play the character Ciri, according to a report from ComicBook.com. In the popular Witcher video game Ciri is white, and people called the casting ad racist and political.

Hissrich joins other celebs who've decided to give Twitter a rest. Star Trek and Big Bang Theory actor Wil Wheaton deactivated his Twitter account on Aug. 17 to protest what he saw as a lack of action on Twitter's part regarding abuse and misinformation on the social network. Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown deleted her Twitter account on June 14, after people used her photo in memes that depicted her as homophobic.