Netflix's Oscar-nominated "13th" given green light for screening in schools

Netflix has given the go-ahead for teachers to screen the powerful Oscar-Nominated documentary "13th" in schools.

The film is named after the 13th Amendment to the US Constitution, which abolished slavery, and examines the American prison system. Directed by Ava DuVernay, it's distributed exclusively by Netflix and is in the running for the best documentary gong at this month's Academy Awards.

The film can be publicly screened in educational settings such as classrooms, community groups or book groups as long as no admission is charged or donations invited. The film must be accessed by a Netflix account holder through the streaming service.

Other Netflix documentaries that can be screened for educational purposes include "The White Helmets", a film about the conflict in Syria, and "Audrie & Daisy", which examines two cases of sexual assault in the social media age.

"13th" is Netflix's first Oscar nomination. The film has already won a number of awards, including a Bafta. Rival streaming service Amazon is also collecting awards for drama "Manchester By The Sea" starring Casey Affleck.