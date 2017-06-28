'Okja' isn't in most cinemas but it will still sound amazing

Netflix

Netflix's latest original movie is a treat for the eyes and ears, so you may be disappointed to learn that it will have a limited cinema release.

But the streaming service wants to prove that watching movies and TV shows in the comfort of your home can be just as good as heading to your local multiplex. That's why it's adding Dolby Atmos support to its upcoming shows, beginning with "Okja," a film about a girl protecting her giant monster friend starring Tilda Swinton and Jake Gyllenhaal. But you'll need the right setup at home. And it won't be cheap.

Dolby Atmos is a surround sound setup found in theatres and homes. It offers an immersive experience that lets you experience sounds with "height" -- instead of just hearing a helicopter whooshing overhead and then on the ground, you're able to hear the sounds of it moving downwards as it lands. It also works with headphones that have Atmos support.

If you already have the right home theatre gear set up, then you'll be all set to watch "Okja" when it's released on Netflix today -- or later tonight, depending on where you are. Atmos streaming is currently available on Microsoft's Xbox One and One S, while 2017 LG OLED TVs will have the feature soon and there are plans to add more supported devices in the future.

The addition of Dolby Atmos support follows Netflix's earlier pushes into 4K and HDR support. But it's not all tech, as the company has also recently experimented with branching narratives, creating a "Choose your own adventure" style video for kids.

Besides "Okja," upcoming Netflix titles such as "Death Note," "Bright" and "Wheelman" will also support Dolby Atmos. "Blame!," which is already streaming on Netflix, will get the Atmos upgrade, but a Netflix spokeswoman told CNET that "the majority of content with Dolby Atmos support will be new and upcoming titles on Netflix."

"Initially, we'll focus on a select number of movies and TV shows with audio that is most conducive to this format, and continue to grow the catalog over time," said Netflix.

