Next Gen releases worldwide on Netflix on Sept. 7. It looks pretty good, but damn does it wear its influences on its sleeves.
WALL-E, Big Hero 6, The Iron Giant. Those are just some of the movies that spring to mind when looking at the latest trailer, but regardless it's good to see Netflix supporting original -- clearly high production -- animation.
And, uh... it looks pretty cool.
Next Gen is about a robot taking on evil bots and a scheming mad man. Sounds like a regular day on Twitter to be honest.
Discuss: Netflix's new animated movie is like Big Hero 6 mixed with The Iron Giant
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.