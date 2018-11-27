Netflix will stream Neon Genesis Evangelion in 2019

The original Neon Genesis Evangelion series, first released in 1995, is finally getting a global streaming release -- and perhaps unsurprisingly, it's Netflix that has nabbed the seminal anime.
Netflix will stream all 26 episodes of the original anime, along with The End of Evangelion and Evangelion: Death (True)2 in "Spring 2019."
The announcement trailer is below:
After watching the announcement trailer above, it seems Netflix is also bringing a whole heap of adjectives for "really blood good", including "beloved", "critically acclaimed" and "influential" -- and, truthfully, Evangelion is deserving of all those plaudits. It's one of the most loved anime franchises the world over but the announcement came as a shock to many because the rights to the series have been notoriously guarded.
Rejoice and remember the famous words of Misato as you sit down on your couch to binge watch the series another time:
"This is your home now, so make yourself comfortable."
