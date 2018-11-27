Netflix will stream Neon Genesis Evangelion in 2019

Netflix

The original Neon Genesis Evangelion series, first released in 1995, is finally getting a global streaming release -- and perhaps unsurprisingly, it's Netflix that has nabbed the seminal anime.

Netflix will stream all 26 episodes of the original anime, along with The End of Evangelion and Evangelion: Death (True)2 in "Spring 2019."

The announcement trailer is below:

After watching the announcement trailer above, it seems Netflix is also bringing a whole heap of adjectives for "really blood good", including "beloved", "critically acclaimed" and "influential" -- and, truthfully, Evangelion is deserving of all those plaudits. It's one of the most loved anime franchises the world over but the announcement came as a shock to many because the rights to the series have been notoriously guarded.

I’m not even the world’s hugest fan of Evangelion and I am absolutely jaw dropping SHOCKED



I didn’t think this impossible license rescue would ever happen — 🥟 Diana Soreil 🥟 (@silencedrowns) November 27, 2018

EVANGELION GOT LICENCED THE YEAR IS 2018 AND ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE — Evangeline 🏳️‍🌈 (@JojiMatthews) November 27, 2018

Rejoice and remember the famous words of Misato as you sit down on your couch to binge watch the series another time:

"This is your home now, so make yourself comfortable."

