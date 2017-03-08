Netflix to create content for India, open office in Mumbai

Enlarge Image Netflix

Can't get enough of Netflix? Neither can people in India, where Netflix is growing fast after launching early last year.

To reciprocate the love, Netflix will set up an office in Mumbai and invest more in creating TV shows and movies specifically for India, company CEO Reed Hastings said, according to the Economic Times.

Netflix will work to eliminate buffering by optimising its streaming for India's slower network speeds, and the company also announced a few partnerships with local carriers, including Vodafone and Airtel.

India is Netflix's most rapidly growing market in Asia, said Hastings, who's visiting the country. He pointed out that internet TV is the future, and India is increasingly becoming one of the biggest e-markets in the world.

More than 450 million Indians are expected to be connected to the internet by June, so India is potentially fertile ground for the company. But it's not the only one with eyes on the country, with Amazon saying last year that it'll be investing $300 million to make original Prime content for India.