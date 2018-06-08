Enlarge Image Netflix

The residents of Hawkins, Indiana, have been through a lot -- missing kids, creepy covert government science labs, temporary portals, waffle thefts and of course monsters like the Demogorgon.

While we all wait with bated breath to see what's in store next season on Netflix's hit series Stranger Things for Eleven, Mike, Lucas, Max, Dustin, Steve and the rest of the gang, we will be getting some new books that should shed some much-needed light on the Upside Down.

Penguin Random House and its Del Rey Books are teaming up with Netflix to publish new books about the series, according to a tweet from the publisher on Friday.

The first book is a companion guide entitled Stranger Things: World Turned Upside Down: The Official Behind-the-Scenes Companion.

The next release is a gift book for younger readers that will have "advice, wisdom, and warnings," according to Deadline on Friday. Both books will be released in 2018.

It's about Eleven's mother Terry and her intersection with the MKUltra program and you're going to get to know and love her in a whole new way. I'm SO EXCITED. — Gwenda Bond (@Gwenda) June 8, 2018

There is also a Stranger Things prequel novel written by author Gwenda Bond in the works all about Eleven's mother and the MKUltra program, which will come out later in 2019.

Stranger Things season 3 will return on Netflix in 2019.