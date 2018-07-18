Netflix, SiriusXM to launch comedy radio channel

Getty Images

Netflix is launching a satellite radio channel dedicated to making you laugh.

The video-streaming service and SiriusXM are partnering on the project, which could hit airwaves, and funny bones, in January, according to the radio broadcaster. The new channel will draw on Netflix's existing library of comedy programs, Sirius said.

"We look forward to creating one-of-a-kind exclusive original comedy programming with existing and new Netflix talent," Scott Greenstein, president and chief content officer at SiriusXM, said in an emailed statement. "When we launch, it will be groundbreaking for both of us, allowing listeners a new way to experience their amazing content."

The project marks the first time Netflix has ventured outside of video content. Comedy, however, is one of the mainstays of Netflix's video offerings and is popular on the service.

Netflix will create a new outlet to handle the radio distribution of comedy programming, according to The Wall Street Journal. The company will also create original content for the new outlet, the paper reported, adding that the channel will be commercial free.

Netflix didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.