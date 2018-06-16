Enlarge Image Fox

Looks like the former King of Hell has his own guardian angel. Based on the DC Comics title, the TV series Lucifer has been saved from certain death by Netflix.

Netflix's decision to rescue Lucifer after Fox canceled the series last month happened in the nick of time just as the options on the cast were about to expire at the end of Friday, according to Deadline.

While Netflix has yet to announce when Lucifer's next season will air, this does mark the first time the streaming service has licensed a DC Comics property.

Currently, Netflix has been the home for Marvel TV shows like Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Daredevil, The Punisher and The Defenders.

Based on the comic book characters created by Neil Gaiman for the Vertigo imprint of DC Comics, Lucifer tells the tale of the original fallen angel Lucifer Morningstar (played by Tom Ellis) who helps LAPD detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) solve murders.

The show also stars Rachael Harris, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer, Scarlett Estevez and Kevin Alejandro.

The cast and crew were understandably elated when they learned the news Friday that Lucifer would continue with season 4 on Netflix.

The actors and showrunner Joe Henderson also thanked the fans who championed the series with the hashtag #SaveLucifer on social media starting last month to show support in hopes of saving the series from cancellation.

YOU GUYS. OUR SHOW IS BACK. LUCIFER LIVES. WE DID IT. WE REALLY DID IT. I’M GONNA BURST. WE FOUGHT AND WE WON. 😭❤️🔥 #WeSavedLucifer #LuciferOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/wJoGqOfnY9 — best of lauren german (@bestofgerm) June 15, 2018

You fans are incredible. You did this. We are so happy to keep the family together. Lucifer on Netflix is back. Has a ring to it I say. Thank you @netflix and Thank you to each and everyone of you who fought like a demon! — 📎Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) June 15, 2018

Thank you thank you THANK YOU to all the #Lucifer fans. You brought us back. YOU did this. So relax, take a breath, put some ice on those fingers that have been hashtagging up a storm... and get ready for more deviltime 😈 — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) June 15, 2018

I told y’all we’d be back. 😉😈👼🏾



Lucifer. Season 4. Here we come! — DB Woodside (@dbwofficial) June 15, 2018