Netflix reveals Stranger Things season 3 premiere date

Happy New Year, Stranger Things fans. Netflix delivered a gift to US viewers at the stroke of midnight, East Coast time, just as 2018 slipped into 2019, revealing the season 3 premiere date for the hit streaming show.

And as is fitting for a show date released on a holiday, the premiere is on another holiday: on July 4, 2019, we're all going back to Hawkins, Indiana.

One tweet simply read JULY 4, and showed an illustration of the cast celebrating under a firework-filled sky.

Before that tweet, Netflix shared a retro video showing parts of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve countdown from Dec. 31, 1984. But since Hawkins is no normal town, the clip was occasionally interrupted with weird computer code glitches, and started at one point to turn upside down, as in THE Upside Down. At the end, the premiere date showed up.

Fans who were quick on the PAUSE button noted that certain words in the code were highlighted, and the message read, "When blue and yellow meet in the west."

I couldn’t time the screenshot to get the last word, but it was “West” I think. Goddamn I love this cryptic crap 🙏🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/5mJlAp8uur — Coralea Jade (@CoraleaJade) January 1, 2019

Fans have until July 4 to figure out what exactly that means. Happy New Fourth of July, everyone, and better save some of those fireworks.

Here's what we know about Stranger Things season 3 so far.