Netflix reportedly testing cheaper plans as it seek more subscribers

Chesnot / Getty Images

Netflix may test new low-cost plans in certain areas.

The popular streaming service plans to experiment with a cheaper version in some regions to try to boost sales, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said in Bloomberg article Monday. Reed didn't reveal when or where the company will test these cheaper plans.

Netflix has more than 137 million subscribers worldwide, and the company's international subscriber base increased 5.87 million members to 78.64 million in one quarter, according to Netflix's third-quarter results.

The streaming service is looking to expand in Asia for new customers, according to Bloomberg. Netflix introduced 17 new shows from five Asian countries last week.

Netflix doesn't plan to lower the price of its cheapest tier, which starts at $7.99 in the US, according to Bloomberg. Instead, it'll test new plans that offer different features and cost less.

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

CNET's Gift Guide: The best place to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list this season.