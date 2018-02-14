Michael Tran/Getty

Netflix's steady march on Hollywood continues apace, with the online streaming giant confirming on Tuesday that it has signed a multi-year production deal with TV royalty Ryan Murphy.

Murphy (and his Ryan Murphy Productions team) will begin producing new TV series and films exclusively for Netflix from July 1, 2018. The deal is reported to be worth $300 million, according to the New York Times.

The writer, director and producer is well known in Hollywood as the creator (and producer, director and writer) of shows such as "American Horror Story," "Glee," "Nip/Tuck" and "Feud: Bette and Joan," all of which appeared on the Fox and FX networks.

While Murphy will continue to work with Fox on his existing slate of shows, his new series and films will be exclusive to Netflix from July 1.

"The history of this moment is not lost on me," said Murphy. "I am a gay kid from Indiana who moved to Hollywood in 1989 with $55 dollars in savings in my pocket, so the fact that my dreams have crystallized and come true in such a major way is emotional and overwhelming to me."