Netflix may let you instantly rewatch must-see scenes

Claire Reilly/CNET

Netflix might let you instantly replay your favorite scenes with one click.

The streaming service is testing a feature that lets viewers pause a show or movie and rewatch a scene with a click of the remote or tap on the screen. Right after must-see scenes during some original and licensed content, a pop-up appears offering an instant replay of what just streamed. Netflix hasn't decided if the feature will stick or spread.

"We're trying out a feature which gives Netflix members the ability rewatch favorite scenes and memorable moments with the click of a button," Netflix said in an emailed statement. "Right now we're just looking to learn from it and may or may not roll it out more broadly in the future."

The Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday about the test.

Netflix has added new features this year, including "smart downloads" on Android devices. That feature deletes shows you've watched offline and automatically downloads the next episode for you.

Netflix Lineup: Here's a list of every new movie and show in January 2019.

Exclusive show: Taylor Swift's reputation tour movie coming to Netflix.