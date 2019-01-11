Netflix Marie Kondo series inspires internet to come clean

Decluttering guru Marie Kondo went from best-selling author to streaming-series star when her Netflix show, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, launched globally on Jan. 1.

In the show, Kondo brings her organizing expertise to the lives of families who really need it. And it turns out a lot of viewers were inspired by the work to perhaps bring the KonMari method into their own messes. Kondo's special way of folding clothes earned special attention from many.

My wife watches Tidying Up with Marie Kondo once: pic.twitter.com/9F2CLTgnIE — Spencer For Hire (@SpencerDukoff) January 7, 2019

Omg I was in a tidying TRANCE for 2 days doing the kitchen. pic.twitter.com/fV9EzbOSHC — CASIE STEWART ☀️ (@casiestewart) January 4, 2019

We didn't even get halfway through an episode of Tidying Up with Marie Kondo when we decided to go through all of our books. We now have four full boxes of books to donate and an empty bookshelf pic.twitter.com/9qk6T1CWCJ — Jessica (@jlo62442) January 6, 2019

me: im just gonna watch this but im not gonna actually do anything differently



marie kondo: you can put smaller boxes inside other boxes to sort the objects in your boxes



me: pic.twitter.com/9TNNCQqz16 — moth dad (@innesmck) January 8, 2019

Me a week after learning about Marie Kondo pic.twitter.com/61mociW6GH — Hiba ┏┻┓ (@HibaIssa) January 2, 2019

Kondo is known for encouraging people to keep only items that spark joy, and to thank rejected items before tossing them out. "Marie Kondo has spoken," wrote Madeleine Roux. "If you enter my home and do not spark joy I will throw you in the trash."

Marie Kondo has spoken. If you enter my home and do not spark joy I will throw you in the trash. — Madeleine Roux (@Authoroux) January 6, 2019

Burning down my workplace as it fails to Spark Joy — Christopher M (@mammothfactory) January 4, 2019

Marie Kondo thinks she can get me to give up objects I have no attachment to, but joke's on her! I've seen Pixar's complete filmography, and I can form attachments to EV ER Y THING!! — Todd VanDerWerff (@tvoti) January 1, 2019

My rent does not spark joy, so I’ve decided not to pay it — its just jay now (@jaykisokay) January 8, 2019

Not everyone loved the idea of creating more trash, even if it temporarily decluttered a home.

suggested cover art for marie kondo's next book pic.twitter.com/aVkOeOsYLd — 𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐝𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬 (@RahRahRaina) January 8, 2019

If y'all are Marie Kondo'ing up your homes this month, keep in mind that our recycling systems are not great. Most of what you put in the trash or recycling goes into a landfill. Try to reuse or rehome that shit whenever possible! — Sarah Shay (@TheSarahShay) January 6, 2019

Although donation is an option. "Marie Kondo is a fictional character created by Goodwill Industries to get me to donate half of everything I own," one guy wrote.

Marie Kondo is a fictional character created by Goodwill Industries to get me to donate half of everything I own — Matt Haughey (@mathowie) January 2, 2019

Me waiting for the thrift stores to fill up with all the good stuff now bc of this Marie Kondo Netflix special pic.twitter.com/YtJvf7Gm2M — Kat (@rasberet) January 7, 2019

Who might be a Kondo fan? How about Thanos himself? After all, the villain of Avengers: Infinity War fame did, um, declutter the Earth.

Thanos: Confirmed Marie Kondo fan — Netflix US (@netflix) January 10, 2019

imo Marie Kondo is basically the Thanos of your living room pic.twitter.com/LmAKXiNtOH — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 10, 2019

😂🤣 But he randomly got rid of people rather than decide if they sparked joy in him... 😅😆 And he didn't follow step 4... 😇 pic.twitter.com/sAWv4mKlFN — Ashanti Omkar 🎬🎶🌶📚📰🌍 (@AshantiOmkar) January 10, 2019

Fall, 2018. Marie Kondo sits with Netflix executives. “These Marvel shows. Do they bring you joy?” — Tim Carvell (@timcarvell) January 2, 2019

Some people, however, are determined to never change. "Me laying in bed watching Tidying Up With Marie Kondo," one Twitter user captioned a photo of a woman reclining on a giant messy pile of stuff.

me laying in bed watching Tidying Up with Marie Kondo pic.twitter.com/KI5FUxCL1X — stephanie (@ginge_herr) January 9, 2019

Me watching “Tidying up with Marie Kondo” on Netflix while ignoring my closet #TUWMK pic.twitter.com/HBVQzjXuj2 — Maritza Moulite (@MaritzaMoulite) January 1, 2019

Some found the whole phenomenon rather funny. "How ironic that there are suddenly far more Marie Kondo jokes than necessary," wrote one Twitter user.