Luke Cage is finally back in trailer for season 2

Has Luke Cage met his match?

In a new trailer, out Monday, for season 2 of Marvel's Luke Cage, we get a look at the super-strong, bullet-proof Cage (Mike Colter) embracing his icon status in Harlem -- and getting his butt kicked by a new villain named Bushmaster.

"Harlem is mine," Bushmaster tells Cage after knocking him to the ground.

Worry not, though. There's still plenty of Cage walking into machine gun fire, much to the detriment of his hoodies.

Fans have been waiting for quite a while for Cage's return. All 13 episodes of the first season arrived on Netflix in September 2016. The show was renewed for a second season in December 2016.

Luke Cage is the third show of a set of Marvel stories for Netflix. It followed Daredevil and Jessica Jones -- and preceded Iron Fist and The Defenders miniseries.

Season 2 hits Netflix on June 22.