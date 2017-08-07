Netflix kicks ass, takes comic books with first acquisition

20th Century Fox

Netflix's first ever acquisition promises to bring even more comic book heroes to life.

The streaming TV giant has bought Millarworld, a comic book publisher founded by Marvel veteran Mark Millar, Netflix announced Monday. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Millarworld publishes popular titles like "Kick-Ass," in which a teenager sets out to become superhero and becomes renowned on the internet; "Kingsman: The Secret Service," a super-spy series in the vein of James Bond; and "Wanted," a tale of an amoral assassin and a cabal of villains who have taken over the planet. All have become major motion pictures.

"This is only the third time in history a major comic book company has been purchased at this level," Millar said in a statement. "I'm so in love with what Netflix is doing and excited by their plans. Netflix is the future and Millarworld couldn't have a better home."

Netflix says it will bring Millar's "character franchises to life through films, series and kids' shows available exclusively to Netflix members globally. Millarworld will also continue to create and publish new stories and character franchises under the Netflix label." Millar promises to use some of his newfound wealth to revitalize his hometown of Coatbridge, Scotland.

Netflix has become a major purveyor of comic-inspired shows and movies already, with numerous series based on Marvel characters, including "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones" and the upcoming "Defenders."