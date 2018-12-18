Netflix makes the case for a stay-at-home New Year's Eve

Screenshot by Alina Bradford/CNET

Hate dragging yourself out of the house for New Year's Eve? New Netflix surveys claim there's joy -- or at least relief -- in staying home.

According to one survey released Monday by the streaming service, 77 percent of parents with children ages 3 to 13 prefer to stay home on New Year's Eve -- which isn't exactly shocking considering how much work it is find a babysitter that night.

The survey, conducted by market researcher Ipsos, also said that of parents who do stay at home with their kids, 74 percent let their children stay up later than usual, with 52 percent allowing kids to stay up until midnight.

Netflix also did a separate survey, conducted by the YPulse research company, that concluded seven out of 10 in the Gen Z and Millennial demographics range also prefer to celebrate at home.

Along with the data, Netflix is touting a new series of New Year's Eve countdowns featuring characters from family-friendly programs like Fuller House, All Hail King Julien and Skylanders. A trailer featuring highlights from the shows is below. The countdowns will be released Dec. 26.