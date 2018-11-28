Netflix is making new Roald Dahl adaptations of Matilda, The BFG and more

More Roald Dahl book adaptations? That sounds like solid gold.

Especially with Netflix at the helm. The streamer announced Wednesday via a seductive chocolate-wrapper opening video (and a press release) that it would be bringing Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The BFG, Matilda, The Twits and more to its platform as animated shows.

"Our mission, which is purposefully lofty, is for as many children as possible around the world to experience the unique magic and positive message of Roald Dahl's stories," Dahl's widow, Felicity Dahl, said. "This partnership with Netflix marks a significant move toward making that possible and is an incredibly exciting new chapter for the Roald Dahl Story Company. Roald would, I know, be thrilled."

The most recent Dahl book adaptation, 2016's The BFG, came from the equally magical Steven Spielberg and was a 3D-animated adventure of epic proportions. Before that we all remember the two Charlie and the Chocolate Factory adaptations, so it'll be interesting to see what this format can bring to that well-trodden ground.

The new adaptations will go into production in 2019, but no release date yet.

