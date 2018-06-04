Netflix goes country with Dolly Parton anthology series

Netflix is diverging from the darkness of tech-gone-wrong show Black Mirror to offer an anthology series with wholesome country star Dolly Parton.
Parton will display her singing, writing and acting chops, and also act as executive producer. Each episode will be based on a different iconic song.
Parton has a huge catalog of hits to draw on, and quite a few that hint at self-contained stories. Coat of Many Colors talks about Parton's childhood poverty and was already adapted into a 2015 TV movie. The song Joshua tells an unlikely love story between an adventurous young woman and a man in a rundown shack.
Don't expect any dark stories about bleak future worlds here. "We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations," Parton tweeted.
Netflix has yet to release details on the production, including a title or which songs the anthology will cover. Parton's official website says the series will include eight episodes and premiere in 2019.
