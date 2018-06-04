Netflix goes country with Dolly Parton anthology series

Netflix is diverging from the darkness of tech-gone-wrong show Black Mirror to offer an anthology series with wholesome country star Dolly Parton.

.@DollyParton and her music are headed to Netflix! The living legend will serve as singer/songwriter, co-star, and executive producer on a new anthology series where every episode is based on an iconic Dolly Parton song. pic.twitter.com/8AdZFFTjcd — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 4, 2018

Parton will display her singing, writing and acting chops, and also act as executive producer. Each episode will be based on a different iconic song.

Parton has a huge catalog of hits to draw on, and quite a few that hint at self-contained stories. Coat of Many Colors talks about Parton's childhood poverty and was already adapted into a 2015 TV movie. The song Joshua tells an unlikely love story between an adventurous young woman and a man in a rundown shack.

Don't expect any dark stories about bleak future worlds here. "We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations," Parton tweeted.

As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music. I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with @Netflix. We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations. https://t.co/jfMo5W16DY — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) June 4, 2018

Netflix has yet to release details on the production, including a title or which songs the anthology will cover. Parton's official website says the series will include eight episodes and premiere in 2019.