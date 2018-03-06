Netflix gives parents custom PIN controls because Disney

Netflix wants to give parents the keys to the kingdom -- so they can lock it up.
The streamer said Monday it would be improving its parental controls options, so parents can block individual movies and shows with a PIN. The release says Netflix will implement these controls in the coming months.
Currently the primary account holder can set a maturity level on a particular profile which limits content to "Little Kids", "Older Kids", "Teens" or "Adults".
When the feature comes into effect, there will be a box you can fill out with the title of a specific piece of content -- like "Nymphomaniac: Volume 1" for example -- and choose a four-number pin to restrict it.
Then hit Save and watch your kids grow up intact.
"13 Reasons Why" is just one of the reasons why Netflix might add such a fiddly extra control. The popular show, which has been renewed for a second season to come this year, came under scrutiny for its first season in 2017. It follows a girl who commits suicide, a scene graphically portrayed on screen. In response to concerned reports from mental health groups and schools, Netflix added viewer card warnings before each episode.
Then there's Disney. The company's Netflix-killer subscription service is set for 2019, pulling Walt Disney Studios, Pixar and more Disney content from Netflix. It will likely be as kid-friendly as can be.
