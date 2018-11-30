Marvel's Daredevil cancelled by Netflix

Patrick Harbron/Netflix

Don't say you saw this one coming.

Following the cancellations of Marvel's Iron Fist and Luke Cage, Netflix is now adding Daredevil to the list of departing shows. Despite its third season faring well with critics, Daredevil, starring Charlie Cox as the blind vigilante and Vincent D'Onofrio as his nemesis Kingpin, will not not return for a fourth, according to Deadline Thursday.

"Marvel's Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix," Netflix said in a statement to Deadline. "We are tremendously proud of the show's last and final season and although it's painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note."

The existing three seasons will remain on Netflix, and the streamer said Matt Murdock and his crime-fighting alias Daredevil "will live on in future projects for Marvel." So there may still be more to come for fans of The Man Without Fear, just potentially not on Netflix.

What Marvel TV series are still alive on Netflix? Jessica Jones, fingers crossed, is still going strong, with two seasons down and a third on its way, and The Punisher is set to return for a second season.

While Netflix's game-changing era of Marvel TV series, which brought much darker takes to comic hero stories than the movies, seems to be coming to an end, there's another kid on the block. The home of superhero shows is very clearly flying over to Disney's new streaming channel Disney+, set for 2019 and possibly planning series starring Loki, Scarlet Witch, Winter Soldier and Falcon.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

